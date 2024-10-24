Massive Drug Bust Leads to Arrests and Legal Tussles

Authorities have arrested Jaideep Singh after uncovering a vast mephedrone manufacturing operation on industrial land. Singh, initially leasing the land for a furniture business, was caught after evading law enforcement for almost three weeks. Police tracked his location through his mobile phone.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid on October 5, discovering a factory in Bagroda producing 907 kilograms of the banned substance, mephedrone. Valued at Rs 1,814 crore in illicit markets, the factory had a daily production capacity of 25 kilograms, according to authorities. Several individuals, including Amit Chaturvedi, were arrested.

Investigations revealed that the land, measuring 11,000 square feet, was sold by Jaideep Singh to S K Singh in 2023 without notifying the MP Industrial Development Corporation, from whom it was originally leased. Further arrests were made, pointing to serious breaches of legal requirements to inform authorities of land rental transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)