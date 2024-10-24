Controversy Unfolds as SEBI Chief Skips PAC Meeting

The absence of SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch from a Public Accounts Committee meeting has ignited a political firestorm. Her non-appearance prompted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to question the protection she allegedly receives, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP of shielding its misdeeds through her.

Kharge emphasized that the PAC holds constitutional authority to summon any officer related to government investigations, insisting that Buch must be accountable. The BJP, however, protested the approach of the committee's head, K C Venugopal, demanding a vote on summoning regulatory heads, a notion opposed by Congress.

The committee's session ended in a stalemate with the potential to call Buch again remaining open. As tensions simmer between party lines, the autonomy and accountability of regulatory officers are questioned amidst ongoing political tussles.

(With inputs from agencies.)