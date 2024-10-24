CBIC Initiates Behavioral Sensitization Program for Tax Officials

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced a new training initiative focusing on developing behavioral skills and sensitivity among its officers. Known as the Behavioral Sensitization training program, this effort will reach roughly 35,000 officials across various levels, including Inspectors, Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners.

The finance ministry announced that the program's objective is to cultivate a more responsive and empathetic governance style. By enhancing service delivery and public interactions, the CBIC aims to foster improved relations between tax officials and taxpayers.

Launched by CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, the program will roll out through 52 batches across all 32 zones of the CBIC, indicating the extensive reach and commitment of this initiative.

