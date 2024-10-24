Key Conspirator in Khalistan Tiger Force Terror Plot Arrested at Delhi Airport

In a significant move to counter terrorism in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Baljeet Singh, an alleged associate of the notorious Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala. The arrest took place at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as Singh returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities have labeled Singh as a key figure in facilitating terrorist activities related to the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). His alleged roles included providing logistical support, identifying potential extortion targets, recruiting new operatives, and funding terror-related activities in India, according to the NIA's official statement.

With an already daunting list of charges, including a non-bailable warrant and several previous cases against him, Singh's arrest is considered a substantial triumph in India's ongoing battle against terrorism in Punjab and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)