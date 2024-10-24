Left Menu

Key Conspirator in Khalistan Tiger Force Terror Plot Arrested at Delhi Airport

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Baljeet Singh, a key associate of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, at Delhi airport. Singh's arrest is a pivotal moment in addressing the terror activities linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force. His involvement in recruitment, extortion, and logistics was significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:36 IST
Key Conspirator in Khalistan Tiger Force Terror Plot Arrested at Delhi Airport
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to counter terrorism in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Baljeet Singh, an alleged associate of the notorious Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala. The arrest took place at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as Singh returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities have labeled Singh as a key figure in facilitating terrorist activities related to the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). His alleged roles included providing logistical support, identifying potential extortion targets, recruiting new operatives, and funding terror-related activities in India, according to the NIA's official statement.

With an already daunting list of charges, including a non-bailable warrant and several previous cases against him, Singh's arrest is considered a substantial triumph in India's ongoing battle against terrorism in Punjab and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024