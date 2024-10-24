Cross-Border Trafficking Bust in Tripura

Authorities in Tripura's Sepahijala district have apprehended three Bangladeshi girls and two Indian nationals on allegations of human trafficking, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Police, acting on precise intelligence about a potential trafficking case, arrested Swapna Akhtar near the Indo-Bangla border, after she attempted to pass off as an Indian citizen with a fake Aadhaar card.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two more girls, Meem and Riya Akhtar, revealing a broader trafficking network orchestrated by Abul Kalam and his mother-in-law, who are now under police scrutiny.

