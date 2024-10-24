Cross-Border Trafficking Bust in Tripura
In Tripura's Sepahijala district, three Bangladeshi girls and two Indians were arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, police detained the girls near the Indo-Bangla border. Investigations revealed an extensive network led by Abul Kalam and his mother-in-law.
Authorities in Tripura's Sepahijala district have apprehended three Bangladeshi girls and two Indian nationals on allegations of human trafficking, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Police, acting on precise intelligence about a potential trafficking case, arrested Swapna Akhtar near the Indo-Bangla border, after she attempted to pass off as an Indian citizen with a fake Aadhaar card.
Further investigations led to the arrest of two more girls, Meem and Riya Akhtar, revealing a broader trafficking network orchestrated by Abul Kalam and his mother-in-law, who are now under police scrutiny.
