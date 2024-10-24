Left Menu

Tragedy in Karol Bagh: A Courageous Act Turns Fatal

A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed while thwarting a phone snatching near Karol Bagh, New Delhi. Mukesh Jha was attacked by assailants as he intervened to protect his female friend's phone. Despite rapid medical assistance, Jha was declared dead. An FIR has been registered and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, as 38-year-old Mukesh Jha was stabbed to death while trying to prevent a phone snatching. The event took place near Naiwala Chowk as Jha and his female friend were returning from a restaurant late Wednesday night.

According to police reports, three individuals attempted to snatch the woman's phone near Sat Brahwa school. Murkesh intervened, leading to a scuffle during which he was stabbed by one of the assailants. Despite being rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Jha was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the area. An FIR citing murder and robbery has been filed at the Karol Bagh station. Jha, originally from Nepal, ran a jeans-pant shop in Tank Road and is survived by his wife and family in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

