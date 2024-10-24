Fraudster Arrested in Assam for Rs 65 Lakh CRPF Scam
In Assam's Morigaon district, a man was arrested for duping CRPF personnel of Rs 65 lakh by falsely promising them government flats. He collected money from several CRPF jawans under the guise of securing Assam State Housing Board flats but disappeared after, prompting a police complaint.
In a significant development, police in Assam's Morigaon district have arrested a man accused of duping CRPF personnel out of Rs 65 lakh. The suspect allegedly promised the jawans accommodation through government flats, a senior police officer revealed.
The accused reportedly collected funds from numerous CRPF jawans stationed in Guwahati, assuring them access to Assam State Housing Board flats. To solidify his scam, he presented a fictitious allotment list, pledging imminent key handovers.
Following the deception, the accused went into hiding, leading the defrauded jawans to lodge a complaint at Mikirbheta police station. Authorities have stated that this is not the first time the fraudster, originally from Morigaon, has faced similar accusations.
