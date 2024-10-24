Left Menu

Growing Unrest in Kashmir: Spike in Terror Attacks Raises Alarm

A recent spike in terror attacks in Kashmir, including an assault on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, has raised serious concerns. Leaders condemning the violence include Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti, and other political figures, who offer condolences to victims' families and call for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:09 IST
Growing Unrest in Kashmir: Spike in Terror Attacks Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's recent surge in terror attacks has become a critical issue, highlighted by the assault on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the attack, stressing the grave nature of the rising violence in the Valley.

The incident, which occurred near the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg, saw terrorists open fire on a military vehicle heading toward Nagin post. The attack has prompted condemnations from top political figures, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, who expressed deep sorrow and urged for swift recovery of the injured.

These attacks form part of a worrying trend, following recent assaults on civilians and military personnel in various parts of Kashmir. Concerns are growing over the increased frequency of such incidents, prompting calls for enhanced security measures and a collective effort to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024