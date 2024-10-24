Growing Unrest in Kashmir: Spike in Terror Attacks Raises Alarm

Jammu and Kashmir's recent surge in terror attacks has become a critical issue, highlighted by the assault on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the attack, stressing the grave nature of the rising violence in the Valley.

The incident, which occurred near the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg, saw terrorists open fire on a military vehicle heading toward Nagin post. The attack has prompted condemnations from top political figures, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, who expressed deep sorrow and urged for swift recovery of the injured.

These attacks form part of a worrying trend, following recent assaults on civilians and military personnel in various parts of Kashmir. Concerns are growing over the increased frequency of such incidents, prompting calls for enhanced security measures and a collective effort to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)