Gaza Peace Talks: Egypt Mediates Key Negotiations

An Egyptian security delegation has convened with Hamas leaders in Cairo, aiming to rekindle negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire, as reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV on Thursday. The meeting is part of a broader push to broker peace between Israel and Hamas, following stalled talks in August.

Hamas-run Al Aqsa TV confirmed on Thursday that a delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas' chief negotiator, had arrived in Cairo for discussions with Hassan Mahmoud Rashad of Egypt's general intelligence. This development underscores the pivotal role of Egypt and Qatar as mediators in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed approval for Egypt's efforts, particularly concerning a potential agreement to free hostages in Gaza. Simultaneously, U.S. and Israeli officials are expected to gather in Doha soon, as part of ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire and orchestrate the release of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)