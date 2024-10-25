Haiti's Escalating Crisis: Internal Displacement Surges

Haiti faces a growing humanitarian crisis as armed gangs escalate their operations in the capital, Port-au-Prince, leading to the internal displacement of over 10,000 people in just a week.

The United Nations' migration agency reports a startling rise in the nation's internally displaced population, now exceeding 700,000 individuals, a sharp increase from six months ago.

Efforts to address the increasing violence and displacement are critical to stabilize the region and provide relief to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

