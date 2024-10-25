Haiti's Escalating Crisis: Internal Displacement Surges
Over 10,000 people have been displaced in Haiti due to intensified gang attacks in Port-au-Prince. The U.N. migration agency reports that the total number of internally displaced individuals has reached over 700,000, marking a significant increase over the past six months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:21 IST
Haiti faces a growing humanitarian crisis as armed gangs escalate their operations in the capital, Port-au-Prince, leading to the internal displacement of over 10,000 people in just a week.
The United Nations' migration agency reports a startling rise in the nation's internally displaced population, now exceeding 700,000 individuals, a sharp increase from six months ago.
Efforts to address the increasing violence and displacement are critical to stabilize the region and provide relief to those affected by the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Port-au-Prince
- displacement
- gangs
- UN
- migration
- crisis
- Caribbean
- humanitarian
- violence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stars Shine Bright: Country Musicians Rally for Hurricane Victims
Chinese Markets Bounce Back: PBOC's Swap Programme Lifts Stocks
UNRWA at Risk: Israeli Legislation Threatens Aid in Gaza and West Bank
Tom Fletcher Appointed as UN Humanitarian Chief
Saudi Arabia's Quest for UN Human Rights Seat Falls Short Amid Accusations