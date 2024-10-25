Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

A bloody shootout erupted between rival gangs in Guerrero, Mexico, on Thursday, resulting in 16 deaths. This incident comes amid a backdrop of escalating violence across the region.

Local authorities reported the fatalities, which included two police officers, following their response to the violent clash. Four other officers sustained injuries in the process.

The National Guard's involvement also saw three of its members injured. The rest of the casualties, reported as 14 individuals, were believed to be affiliated with the conflicting gangs.

