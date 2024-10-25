Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero
A violent confrontation between rival gangs in Guerrero, Mexico, resulted in 16 fatalities, including two police officers. The response from both local police and the National Guard led to additional injuries among law enforcement. This incident adds to the recent surge in violence across the country.
A bloody shootout erupted between rival gangs in Guerrero, Mexico, on Thursday, resulting in 16 deaths. This incident comes amid a backdrop of escalating violence across the region.
Local authorities reported the fatalities, which included two police officers, following their response to the violent clash. Four other officers sustained injuries in the process.
The National Guard's involvement also saw three of its members injured. The rest of the casualties, reported as 14 individuals, were believed to be affiliated with the conflicting gangs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
