World Bank's Innovative Debt-for-Development Swap Initiative
The World Bank is set to launch its first debt-for-development swap soon, expanding its measures to assist economies with liquidity issues. This initiative involves re-profiling debt to lower servicing costs, directing savings towards crucial development goals such as education, social, and environmental projects.
The World Bank is gearing up to introduce its inaugural debt-for-development swap within weeks, as confirmed by Vice President and Treasurer Jorge Familiar. This strategic move aims to broaden the institution's methods to aid countries grappling with liquidity problems.
World Bank President Ajay Banga, at the ongoing IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, emphasized the lender's collaboration with multiple nations to restructure debt, cutting costs and channeling funds into development and education projects.
The initiative primarily targets countries facing liquidity, not solvency crises. It ensures allocations towards priority areas, backed by World Bank oversight, to facilitate financing at reduced costs and ensure development goals are met.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kabrono Chief Applauds NPP for Development Projects in Banda Constituency
Gujarat CM Unveils Rs 640 Crore Development Projects in Viramgam
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Mega Development Projects Unveiled
Modi Launches Varanasi Development Projects, Criticizes Political Nepotism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 23 development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore across country.