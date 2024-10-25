Left Menu

World Bank's Innovative Debt-for-Development Swap Initiative

The World Bank is set to launch its first debt-for-development swap soon, expanding its measures to assist economies with liquidity issues. This initiative involves re-profiling debt to lower servicing costs, directing savings towards crucial development goals such as education, social, and environmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:18 IST
World Bank's Innovative Debt-for-Development Swap Initiative

The World Bank is gearing up to introduce its inaugural debt-for-development swap within weeks, as confirmed by Vice President and Treasurer Jorge Familiar. This strategic move aims to broaden the institution's methods to aid countries grappling with liquidity problems.

World Bank President Ajay Banga, at the ongoing IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, emphasized the lender's collaboration with multiple nations to restructure debt, cutting costs and channeling funds into development and education projects.

The initiative primarily targets countries facing liquidity, not solvency crises. It ensures allocations towards priority areas, backed by World Bank oversight, to facilitate financing at reduced costs and ensure development goals are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024