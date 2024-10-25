World Bank's Innovative Debt-for-Development Swap Initiative

The World Bank is gearing up to introduce its inaugural debt-for-development swap within weeks, as confirmed by Vice President and Treasurer Jorge Familiar. This strategic move aims to broaden the institution's methods to aid countries grappling with liquidity problems.

World Bank President Ajay Banga, at the ongoing IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, emphasized the lender's collaboration with multiple nations to restructure debt, cutting costs and channeling funds into development and education projects.

The initiative primarily targets countries facing liquidity, not solvency crises. It ensures allocations towards priority areas, backed by World Bank oversight, to facilitate financing at reduced costs and ensure development goals are met.

