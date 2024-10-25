Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza: Death Toll Rises Amid Renewed Ceasefire Efforts

Israeli military actions in Gaza have claimed at least 72 lives, primarily non-combatants, during a recent escalation. A nighttime Israeli raid on a northern Gaza hospital highlights the ongoing conflict. International efforts, led by the U.S., push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:26 IST
In the escalating conflict in Gaza, Israeli military strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 72 individuals, Palestinian officials report. Among the attacks was a significant nighttime raid on a northern Gaza hospital, emphasizing the intensity of the current situation.

The Israeli military claims their operations target Palestinian gunmen and dismantle militant infrastructure, yet the toll is evident in the civilian population, notably women and children in Khan Younis. Residents have been forced to sift through debris, searching for belongings amidst destruction.

Meanwhile, global diplomatic efforts are underway. The United States has intensified its push to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Talks are also scheduled to take place in Doha, aiming to address key issues and halt hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

