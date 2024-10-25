Left Menu

Fraudulent KBC Winning Scheme Dupes Tamil Nadu Resident

A resident of Tamil Nadu was defrauded of Rs 2.91 lakh through a scam involving fake claims of winning a substantial prize in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case as the victim was misled by perpetrators impersonating officials and using the prime minister's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken on a case involving the defrauding of a Tamil Nadu resident. The victim was misled into believing that he had won a significant cash prize from the renowned quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).

According to officials, unidentified swindlers masqueraded as a CBI special agent and exploited the prime minister's likeness in their deception. This prompted the Prime Minister's Office to alert the CBI, which in turn registered a formal case.

The victim, Murugesan from Erode, was contacted by entities posing as 'KBC Mumbai' and 'KBC Kolkata', who progressively inflated his supposed winnings. They lured him into transferring Rs 2.91 lakh via payment platforms, misrepresenting the transfers as taxes necessary to claim his nonexistent prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

