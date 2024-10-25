Fraudulent KBC Winning Scheme Dupes Tamil Nadu Resident

In a concerning development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken on a case involving the defrauding of a Tamil Nadu resident. The victim was misled into believing that he had won a significant cash prize from the renowned quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).

According to officials, unidentified swindlers masqueraded as a CBI special agent and exploited the prime minister's likeness in their deception. This prompted the Prime Minister's Office to alert the CBI, which in turn registered a formal case.

The victim, Murugesan from Erode, was contacted by entities posing as 'KBC Mumbai' and 'KBC Kolkata', who progressively inflated his supposed winnings. They lured him into transferring Rs 2.91 lakh via payment platforms, misrepresenting the transfers as taxes necessary to claim his nonexistent prize.

