Uttar Pradesh Wins Prime Minister's Award for Solar Innovation in Jal Jeevan Mission
Uttar Pradesh earned the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for groundbreaking use of solar energy in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state was recognized for significantly reducing rural water supply costs and electrical grid dependency, while earning accolades for other inclusive community projects.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh has clinched the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for its innovative application of solar energy under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This accolade underscores the state's commitment to sustainable development and efficient resource management.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department at a formal ceremony in New Delhi. The prestigious event coincided with the 17th Civil Services Day, emphasizing inclusive and holistic national development.
Beyond the solar initiatives, recognition was also given for efforts towards inclusivity and grassroots outreach, with Moradabad's pioneering library project for differently-abled children and Bahraich's successful service saturation campaign receiving honors. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to advancing societal welfare at various administrative levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
