Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Wins Prime Minister's Award for Solar Innovation in Jal Jeevan Mission

Uttar Pradesh earned the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for groundbreaking use of solar energy in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state was recognized for significantly reducing rural water supply costs and electrical grid dependency, while earning accolades for other inclusive community projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Wins Prime Minister's Award for Solar Innovation in Jal Jeevan Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh has clinched the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for its innovative application of solar energy under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This accolade underscores the state's commitment to sustainable development and efficient resource management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department at a formal ceremony in New Delhi. The prestigious event coincided with the 17th Civil Services Day, emphasizing inclusive and holistic national development.

Beyond the solar initiatives, recognition was also given for efforts towards inclusivity and grassroots outreach, with Moradabad's pioneering library project for differently-abled children and Bahraich's successful service saturation campaign receiving honors. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to advancing societal welfare at various administrative levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025