Drones and Diplomacy: The Twin Assault on Terror

Security forces executed an extensive search operation on Friday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, deploying drones and helicopters following a deadly terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two porters in the Gulmarg sector. The military heavily emphasized efforts on dismantling the established terror network in the region.

This intensive operation initially targeted areas along the Line of Control and the adjacent vicinity of the attack site. By evening, it expanded to encompass the entire hinterland. Senior Army and police officials efficiently directed operations, employing human and technical intelligence to assist in detecting terrorist movements.

Amid these measures, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M. V. Suchindra Kumar shared insights from a Unified Headquarters meeting held in Srinagar, where an in-depth discussion on recent terrorist attacks helped shape future strategies. The core of this approach emphasizes strengthening ties between citizens and security forces while encouraging mainstream nationalist narratives, especially among the youth.

