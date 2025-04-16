Left Menu

Jordan Foils Major Plot Involving Muslim Brotherhood: Rockets and Drones Seized

Jordan apprehends 16 Muslim Brotherhood members for planning attacks using rockets and drones. Authorities reveal a manufacturing facility for these weapons, with suspects trained in Lebanon. The Muslim Brotherhood denies involvement. The plot is linked to Iranian-backed efforts to destabilize Jordan, with rockets aimed at internal targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:00 IST
Jordan's security forces have taken decisive action, arresting 16 members of the Muslim Brotherhood. These individuals, reportedly trained and funded in Lebanon, were allegedly plotting attacks using rockets and drones within the kingdom.

Authorities disclosed that preparations for an attack had been under surveillance since 2021. The Muslim Brotherhood has categorically denied any connection to the plot, stressing its longstanding peaceful political strategy. Notably, the movement's political arm in Jordan, the Islamic Action Front, holds significant sway in the parliament.

A raid unveiled a rocket and drone factory, intended for acts of chaos and destruction, according to the General Intelligence Department. This development underscores a shift in tactics by extremist factions connected to Iran, aiming to undermine Jordan's security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

