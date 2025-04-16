Jordan Foils Major Plot Involving Muslim Brotherhood: Rockets and Drones Seized

Jordan's security forces have taken decisive action, arresting 16 members of the Muslim Brotherhood. These individuals, reportedly trained and funded in Lebanon, were allegedly plotting attacks using rockets and drones within the kingdom.

Authorities disclosed that preparations for an attack had been under surveillance since 2021. The Muslim Brotherhood has categorically denied any connection to the plot, stressing its longstanding peaceful political strategy. Notably, the movement's political arm in Jordan, the Islamic Action Front, holds significant sway in the parliament.

A raid unveiled a rocket and drone factory, intended for acts of chaos and destruction, according to the General Intelligence Department. This development underscores a shift in tactics by extremist factions connected to Iran, aiming to undermine Jordan's security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)