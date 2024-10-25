Naxalites Surrender: A New Dawn in Sukma's Struggle

In a significant development, six Naxalites, collectively carrying bounties totaling Rs 24 lakh, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's restive Sukma district on Friday.

The surrendered individuals include key figures like Kamlu Hemla and his wife Bandi Dudhi, as well as Bandu and Sushila, all carrying Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru, on the other hand, each had rewards of Rs 2 lakh.

These individuals, once holding pivotal roles in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), are now set to receive financial support and rehabilitation as per government policy, marking a potential turning point in the region's longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)