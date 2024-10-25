Left Menu

Naxalites Surrender: A New Dawn in Sukma's Struggle

Six Naxalites with a collective bounty of Rs 24 lakh have surrendered in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The group includes key members and commanders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). They are set to receive financial aid and rehabilitation under the government's policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:29 IST
Naxalites Surrender: A New Dawn in Sukma's Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six Naxalites, collectively carrying bounties totaling Rs 24 lakh, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's restive Sukma district on Friday.

The surrendered individuals include key figures like Kamlu Hemla and his wife Bandi Dudhi, as well as Bandu and Sushila, all carrying Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru, on the other hand, each had rewards of Rs 2 lakh.

These individuals, once holding pivotal roles in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), are now set to receive financial support and rehabilitation as per government policy, marking a potential turning point in the region's longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024