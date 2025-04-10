Left Menu

Karni Sena Leader's Bounty Sparks Outrage

Mohan Chauhan, a Karni Sena leader, allegedly offered a Rs 25 lakh bounty to kill SP MP Ramji Lal Suman following a controversial remark. A complaint was lodged, and a case has been registered as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST
Karni Sena Leader's Bounty Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Chauhan, identified as a Karni Sena leader, has reportedly been booked for announcing a reward of Rs 25 lakh for the assassination of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. This development follows a controversial statement made by Suman regarding the 16th-century Rajput king, Rana Sanga.

The provocative announcement was captured in a video that has been circulating on social media platforms since late March. In the footage, Chauhan claimed that MP Suman would have to face repercussions and expressed his willingness to execute the act personally, should the opportunity arise.

Subsequently, Aarti Singh, the chief of the SP Mahila Sabha (Aligarh), formally raised a complaint at the Gandhi Park police station on March 29. The case has since shifted to the Jawaan police station, where Chauhan is presumably residing, as law enforcement officials have initiated a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025