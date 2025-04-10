Karni Sena Leader's Bounty Sparks Outrage

Mohan Chauhan, identified as a Karni Sena leader, has reportedly been booked for announcing a reward of Rs 25 lakh for the assassination of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. This development follows a controversial statement made by Suman regarding the 16th-century Rajput king, Rana Sanga.

The provocative announcement was captured in a video that has been circulating on social media platforms since late March. In the footage, Chauhan claimed that MP Suman would have to face repercussions and expressed his willingness to execute the act personally, should the opportunity arise.

Subsequently, Aarti Singh, the chief of the SP Mahila Sabha (Aligarh), formally raised a complaint at the Gandhi Park police station on March 29. The case has since shifted to the Jawaan police station, where Chauhan is presumably residing, as law enforcement officials have initiated a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)