Madras High Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Tamil Nadu Speaker

The Madras High Court has quashed the defamation complaint against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Appavu, citing the respondent's lack of locus standi. AIADMK's RM Babu Murugavel, who filed the complaint, alleged defamation of the party at a book release event.

Justice G Jayachandran ruled in Appavu's favor, closing all associated miscellaneous petitions. Murugavel's complaint stemmed from remarks Appavu made about 40 AIADMK MLAs allegedly willing to switch to the DMK after J Jayalalithaa's death.

The court determined the accusations did not directly affect Murugavel, and he did not have authorization to represent his party in the complaint, which was filed in a personal capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)