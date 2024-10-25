Madras High Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Tamil Nadu Speaker
The Madras High Court quashed a defamation complaint against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Appavu due to lack of locus standi from AIADMK's RM Babu Murugavel. The case centered on remarks made by Appavu at a book release function, which allegedly defamed the AIADMK.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has quashed the defamation complaint against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Appavu, citing the respondent's lack of locus standi. AIADMK's RM Babu Murugavel, who filed the complaint, alleged defamation of the party at a book release event.
Justice G Jayachandran ruled in Appavu's favor, closing all associated miscellaneous petitions. Murugavel's complaint stemmed from remarks Appavu made about 40 AIADMK MLAs allegedly willing to switch to the DMK after J Jayalalithaa's death.
The court determined the accusations did not directly affect Murugavel, and he did not have authorization to represent his party in the complaint, which was filed in a personal capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
