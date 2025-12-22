AIADMK Welcomes Allies Against 'Anti-People' DMK: Palaniswami
AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has invited like-minded parties to join the fight against the ruling DMK, criticizing its policies. He emphasized the DMK's failure to deliver on promises and urged the state government to provide financial assistance with its Pongal gift hamper.
AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced potential alliances with parties opposing the DMK, describing the ruling party as 'anti-people'. His remarks come amid efforts to consolidate opposition against the DMK.
Palaniswami criticized the DMK for its lack of appreciation for the central government's extension of the '100-day work' scheme, questioning the DMK's 150-day promise. He accused the party of focusing on superficial issues instead of acknowledging supportive initiatives.
Additionally, Palaniswami urged the state government to include a Rs 5,000 cash assistance in the Pongal gift hamper for family ration cardholders. Furthermore, he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3.75 crore in Salem's Edappadi constituency.
