AIADMK Welcomes Allies Against 'Anti-People' DMK: Palaniswami

AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced potential alliances with parties opposing the DMK, describing the ruling party as 'anti-people'. His remarks come amid efforts to consolidate opposition against the DMK.

Palaniswami criticized the DMK for its lack of appreciation for the central government's extension of the '100-day work' scheme, questioning the DMK's 150-day promise. He accused the party of focusing on superficial issues instead of acknowledging supportive initiatives.

Additionally, Palaniswami urged the state government to include a Rs 5,000 cash assistance in the Pongal gift hamper for family ration cardholders. Furthermore, he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3.75 crore in Salem's Edappadi constituency.