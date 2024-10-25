Compensation Delivered to Families of Fallen Porters in Baramulla Attack
The Jammu and Kashmir government provided Rs 6 lakh as compensation to the families of two army porters who were killed in a terror attack in Baramulla. Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa presented the cheques during visits to the homes of the deceased porters to offer condolences.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a compassionate step by awarding Rs 6 lakh each to the families of two army porters who tragically lost their lives in a terror attack in Baramulla district. The attack occurred on Thursday in the picturesque region of Bota Pathri, Gulmarg.
Official sources confirmed that this financial assistance was extended through cheques handed over by the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner, Minga Sherpa, who personally visited the bereaved families to offer his condolences.
Sherpa met with the families of Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad in Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir in Barnate Boniyar, delivering both solace and the government's monetary support as a gesture of solidarity in this time of grief.
