Prabowo Subianto's Military-Style Retreat: A New Era for Indonesia's Leadership

Indonesia's new President, Prabowo Subianto, initiated a military-style retreat with his cabinet at the National Military Academy in Java. This approach, he says, aims to instill discipline and loyalty. Topics discussed include tackling poverty, corruption, and achieving food and energy self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Magelang | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indonesia's newly inaugurated President, Prabowo Subianto, along with his cabinet ministers, embarked on a military-style retreat at the National Military Academy in Java province. This retreat marks an unconventional beginning for Prabowo's administration, emphasizing discipline and loyalty.

The ministers, clad in full military attire, began their retreat on Friday, participating in early morning sports and marching exercises at the academy nestled among the mountains of Magelang. They traveled to Central Java aboard an Air Force Hercules C-130J aircraft.

During his opening remarks, Subianto clarified that the retreat does not intend to form a military cabinet but aims to align national discipline and loyalty. Emphasizing loyalty to Indonesia rather than himself, Subianto also held briefings on combating poverty, corruption, and enhancing self-sufficiency in food and energy.

Latest News

