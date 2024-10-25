Lebanon Under Financial Scrutiny Amid Crisis

Lebanon has recently been placed on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list', highlighting countries that require close monitoring, according to an announcement made on Friday. The country, entangled in an ongoing financial crisis since 2019 and under threat from Israeli military actions, has sought leniency from the FATF.

The FATF recognized Lebanon's efforts by noting progress in implementing recommended reforms. However, the grey-listing is likely to worsen the country's economic challenges, potentially deterring international investment and disrupting its connections with the global financial system.

Despite governmental efforts, Lebanon's financial sector faces severe pressure. The nation's struggles are compounded by external military threats, placing its economy in a precarious position and questioning the stability of its banking links worldwide.

