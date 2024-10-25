Left Menu

Lebanon Under Financial Scrutiny Amid Crisis

Lebanon, already grappling with financial woes since 2019 and conflict with Israeli forces, has been added to the Financial Action Task Force's 'grey list'. This inclusion signals increased scrutiny and potential economic setbacks, despite Lebanese officials' appeals for leniency. The global banking connections may face disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:01 IST
Lebanon Under Financial Scrutiny Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Lebanon has recently been placed on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list', highlighting countries that require close monitoring, according to an announcement made on Friday. The country, entangled in an ongoing financial crisis since 2019 and under threat from Israeli military actions, has sought leniency from the FATF.

The FATF recognized Lebanon's efforts by noting progress in implementing recommended reforms. However, the grey-listing is likely to worsen the country's economic challenges, potentially deterring international investment and disrupting its connections with the global financial system.

Despite governmental efforts, Lebanon's financial sector faces severe pressure. The nation's struggles are compounded by external military threats, placing its economy in a precarious position and questioning the stability of its banking links worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024