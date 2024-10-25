Foiled Plot Highlights Tensions on Sri Lanka's Eastern Coast
Sri Lankan police detained three suspects under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for planning an attack on Israeli tourists at Arugam Bay. The arrests followed an Indian intelligence tip-off. Security measures have been bolstered across tourist areas, and dialogues with embassies are ongoing to lift travel advisories.
Three suspects are under detention in Sri Lanka after allegedly planning an attack on Israeli tourists at the eastern coastal resort of Arugam Bay. Police actions were prompted by a tip-off from Indian intelligence. The situation has since de-escalated, but security remains tight.
Enhanced security protocols persist in tourist hotspots across the island, as authorities aim to ensure visitor safety. This follows a prior warning from the US embassy advising American citizens to steer clear of the area.
Amidst rising tensions, Sri Lanka's government is engaging with foreign embassies to withdraw travel warnings and reassure international visitors of their safety. Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasize the nation's commitment to protecting tourists.
