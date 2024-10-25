Compassion Beyond Scrutiny: CJI D Y Chandrachud's Judicial Journey

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, speaking at a Bombay High Court event, emphasized that his compassion for society has been the driving force throughout his judicial tenure. Despite being subject to scrutiny, this empathy has guided him in rendering justice.

Recalling a significant case, Justice Chandrachud narrated the relief granted to Atul Kumar, a Dalit student who nearly lost his seat at IIT Dhanbad due to financial constraints. Such decisions, he noted, symbolize his commitment to justice for marginalized communities.

Justice Chandrachud, set to retire on November 10, lauded the Bombay High Court's legacy of upholding justice, even under pressure, and shared personal insights into the daunting responsibilities he faced as a judge.

