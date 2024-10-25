Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Weapons Found in Alleged Accomplice's Hideout

Police have discovered a pistol and bullets at the house of Ram Kanoujia, linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Arrested last week, Kanoujia is believed to have aided the gunmen. Investigations led to the recovery following data extraction from other accused individuals' mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in a high-profile murder case, police have recovered a pistol and three bullets from the rented residence of one of the suspects. Ram Kanoujia was apprehended in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Kanoujia had been residing in the Palaspe area, near Panvel town in Raigad district, for the past year. Mumbai police arrested the 43-year-old last week, alleging that he supplied firearms to the shooters involved in Siddique's assassination.

Further investigation revealed additional weaponry with the accused, leading the crime branch to raid Kanoujia's home. They recovered the pistol and ammunition, following data extraction from the phones of other suspects, who are now facing intensified scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

