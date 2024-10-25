Debating Strategies: Israel's Military Dilemma in Gaza

Retired Israeli General Giora Eiland has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seize the opportunity offered by the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Since the war's inception, critics have questioned the Israeli military's strategy.

Israeli forces have repeatedly re-entered northern Gaza, with operations focused on separating civilians from Hamas fighters. The military relocated thousands of people from conflict zones, yet civilian casualties have sparked criticism and urgent calls for increased humanitarian aid. Eiland, an architect of a controversial strategy known as 'the generals' plan,' criticized the current approach.

As Israel faces pressure to define its post-war plans, disagreements persist between government officials and the military. With Israeli resources now divided between conflicts in Gaza and tensions with Hezbollah, the lack of a coherent strategy threatens long-term involvement in the region, despite Netanyahu's assurances otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)