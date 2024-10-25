Ceasefire Urged Amid Israeli Strikes and Rising Tension in Lebanon

Tensions surged on Friday when Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of three journalists in southern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanese officials. Meanwhile, Israel reported casualties from a Hezbollah attack on its north. The developments prompted urgent calls for a ceasefire from the U.S., as voiced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israel's month-long offensive, aimed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, has led to a humanitarian crisis with over 2,500 fatalities and mass displacements in Lebanon. The conflict, initially sparked by a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, has now drawn international concern due to the escalating violence and its broad humanitarian impact.

Journalists in southern Lebanon have borne the brunt of these attacks, with several being killed or injured. This has fueled accusations of deliberate targeting by Israel, despite its denials. Observations from the U.N. peacekeeping mission underscore the delicate situation along the Lebanon-Israel border, where violence continues to escalate.

