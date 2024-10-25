North Carolina's $600 Million Boost to Recover from Hurricane Helene

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has approved disaster relief funding exceeding $600 million for counties in the state's western region, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The relief package, passed by legislators, marks the second installment of recovery funding, addressing damages and needs totaling $53 billion as estimated by the governor's office. Hurricane Helene inflicted severe damage, causing numerous landslides and impacting water, transportation, and infrastructure networks.

Though the relief is significant, it falls short of the $3.9 billion Cooper initially requested to support businesses and infrastructure recovery. The General Assembly is expected to revisit this request in upcoming sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)