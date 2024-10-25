Tragedy in Lebanon: Journalists Targeted Amid Rising Conflict
Three journalists were killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike, drawing condemnation from advocacy groups. The attack marked the deadliest period for reporters in over 30 years. Rights organizations urged the international community to address Israel's impunity, highlighting the alarming rise in journalist deaths in the region.
Three journalists lost their lives in Lebanon on Friday morning due to an Israeli airstrike, according to statements from their colleagues. This incident has drawn criticism from various rights advocates regarding the escalating number of journalists who have perished in this conflict-ridden region over the past year.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) vehemently condemned the attack, calling on the global community to address Israel's 'persistent pattern of impunity in journalist killings.' Despite requests for comment, Israel has not issued an official response, although it has previously denied intentions of targeting journalists.
According to CPJ, the past year has been the deadliest for journalists in over 30 years, with at least 126 media professionals among nearly 45,000 fatalities in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Lebanon. Notably, Friday marked the most lethal day for journalists in Lebanon this year, highlighting the risk faced by media workers in war zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Inquiry Accuses Israel of Targeting Gaza Healthcare in War Crimes Report
Italian Defence Minister Labels Israeli Attack on UN Peacekeepers a Possible War Crime
UN Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers as Potential War Crimes
UN Experts Urge Thailand to Prevent Impunity in 2004 Tak Bai Incident as Statute of Limitations Nears
Justice Served: Thomas Kwoyelo's Conviction for War Crimes Marks Historic Moment