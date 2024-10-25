Unprecedented Settlement Reached for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

In a significant development, Brazil's federal government finalized a landmark settlement with mining companies responsible for a devastating 2015 dam collapse. The disaster, labeled as Brazil's worst environmental tragedy, prompted the deal, which requires Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, to disburse a staggering 132 billion reais (USD 23 billion) over two decades. Compensation aims to address the profound human, environmental, and infrastructure damage wrought by toxic mining waste that deluged a major river, claiming 19 lives and obliterating villages.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during an announcement at the presidential palace, criticized the relentless pursuit of profit by mining companies at the expense of safety. The toxic deluge, enough to fill 13,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, contaminated a 420-mile stretch of the Doce River, impacting waterways and coastal areas in neighboring states. Despite previous reparations of 38 billion reais, the settlement stipulates compensation for over 300,000 victims, although more are pursuing claims abroad.

Simultaneously, a class action lawsuit in London's High Court seeks substantial damages from BHP, one of Samarco's stakeholders at the time. The Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice intervened, highlighting the importance of resolving the matter domestically. While victims will receive compensation in Brazil, legal battles continue in the UK, with plaintiffs asserting the Brazilian settlement doesn't encompass all losses. The relentless pursuit of justice underscores the magnitude of the disaster's impact nine years later.

