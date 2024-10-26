Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Faces Sex Trafficking Charges
Mike Jeffries, former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, is charged with running a sex trafficking scheme. He, his partner, and an employee allegedly trafficked men for sex, misleading victims with modeling job promises. The accusations have shaken the retailer's reputation, with potential long-term legal consequences.
Mike Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is accused of leading a sex trafficking scheme during his tenure. The charges include sex trafficking and prostitution, tied to a network that allegedly lured men into compromising situations.
Jeffries, alongside his partner Matthew Smith and employee James Jacobson, will plead not guilty. They face accusations of misleading victims with false modeling job offers. Prosecutors highlight the manipulation and coercion tactics used, including enforced alcohol and drug use.
The allegations date from 2008 to 2015 and follow a BBC investigation. Abercrombie & Fitch disavows knowledge of the misconduct, focusing on its brand's renewed values. Convictions could result in severe prison sentences for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stubble burning: SC slams Punjab government, says not even a single prosecution in past 3 years.
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath
Court Clears Brothers of MCOCA Charges Due to Prosecution Flaws
Maharashtra Greenlights Prosecution in Porsche Crash Case
Punjab Government Approves Prosecution of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 Sacrilege Cases