Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Mike Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is accused of leading a sex trafficking scheme during his tenure. The charges include sex trafficking and prostitution, tied to a network that allegedly lured men into compromising situations.

Jeffries, alongside his partner Matthew Smith and employee James Jacobson, will plead not guilty. They face accusations of misleading victims with false modeling job offers. Prosecutors highlight the manipulation and coercion tactics used, including enforced alcohol and drug use.

The allegations date from 2008 to 2015 and follow a BBC investigation. Abercrombie & Fitch disavows knowledge of the misconduct, focusing on its brand's renewed values. Convictions could result in severe prison sentences for those involved.

