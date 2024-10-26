Tensions Flare: Israel Strikes Back at Iran
Israel launched strikes on Iranian military targets following Iran's missile attack on October 1. This action follows Hezbollah's involvement with Hamas against Israel. Both nations brace for potential escalation as the U.S. cautions against targeting nuclear sites.
In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel retaliated against Iran on Saturday morning, targeting military installations after Iranian media reported multiple explosions.
The recent Israeli strikes are a response to Iran's October 1 missile attack, where roughly 200 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel, continuing a cycle of hostilities between the two nations.
The move comes amidst fears of broader regional conflict, heightened by Hezbollah's engagement with Hamas against Israel and the United States warning against strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
