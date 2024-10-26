Assam Govt Suspends Mobile Internet for Recruitment Exams

The Assam government is set to conduct written examinations for several Grade 4 positions on Sunday, with stringent measures in place, including a statewide suspension of mobile internet services during test hours.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is organizing the exams in two shifts across 28 districts. More than 8 lakh candidates will attend, with the first shift for HSLC level posts and the second for Class 8 level posts.

Mobile internet, WiFi, and data services will be halted from 8.30 am to 4 pm to maintain exam integrity and prevent law and order issues, according to an official order. Additionally, five special trains will run to manage the rush of candidates.

