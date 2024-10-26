Assam Govt Suspends Mobile Internet for Recruitment Exams
The Assam government will conduct written examinations for various Grade 4 posts, suspending mobile internet services statewide during test hours for security reasons. Over 8 lakh candidates will participate across different shifts, with tight security and special trains to accommodate candidates. The mobile internet suspension aims to ensure fair exams.
The Assam government is set to conduct written examinations for several Grade 4 positions on Sunday, with stringent measures in place, including a statewide suspension of mobile internet services during test hours.
The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is organizing the exams in two shifts across 28 districts. More than 8 lakh candidates will attend, with the first shift for HSLC level posts and the second for Class 8 level posts.
Mobile internet, WiFi, and data services will be halted from 8.30 am to 4 pm to maintain exam integrity and prevent law and order issues, according to an official order. Additionally, five special trains will run to manage the rush of candidates.
