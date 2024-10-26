Tragic Army Vehicle Accident in Kashmir

A devastating accident involving an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has resulted in the death of one soldier, with nine others sustaining injuries, according to officials on Saturday.

The injured personnel were quickly transported to a hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition, highlighting the severity of the incident and the swift medical response that followed.

The accident occurred in the D H Pora area of Kulgam on Friday night amid an operational move, as confirmed by the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, known as Chinar Corps. They conveyed the unfortunate loss of a sepoy, with others promptly evacuated for medical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)