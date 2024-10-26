Left Menu

Tragic Army Vehicle Accident in Kashmir

A fatal accident involving an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to nine others. The incident occurred during an operational move. The injured soldiers have been hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:07 IST
Tragic Army Vehicle Accident in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident involving an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has resulted in the death of one soldier, with nine others sustaining injuries, according to officials on Saturday.

The injured personnel were quickly transported to a hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition, highlighting the severity of the incident and the swift medical response that followed.

The accident occurred in the D H Pora area of Kulgam on Friday night amid an operational move, as confirmed by the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, known as Chinar Corps. They conveyed the unfortunate loss of a sepoy, with others promptly evacuated for medical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024