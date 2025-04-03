Jammu & Kashmir's Bureaucratic Shake-up: Impact on Governance Dynamics

In a sweeping overhaul, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has executed a significant bureaucratic shuffle, involving the transfer and posting of 48 JKAS officers. This move, reportedly aimed at consolidating administrative control, includes the reallocation of 14 additional deputy commissioners and 26 sub-divisional magistrates across various districts.

Critics view the reshuffle as an attempt to centralize power within the administration, sparking dissent within the National Conference-led government. The transfers occur as the elected government awaits clearance from the Union home ministry for new business rules aimed at clarifying governance procedures.

These administrative changes come in the wake of amended business rules last year, expanding the Lieutenant Governor's authority over key sectors. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concern over the dual governance model in the Union Territory, citing the need for clearly defined roles to avoid confusion and ensure smooth governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)