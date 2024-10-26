Tragic Betrayal: Familial Trust Shattered by Heinous Crime

A heart-wrenching case of familial betrayal emerged as a 16-year-old girl accused her father of repeatedly raping her in Uttar Pradesh. The distressing revelations came to light after the victim personally approached the police with her allegations.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the girl's mother passed away a decade ago. Despite informing family members and receiving initial intervention from the local Panchayat, the heinous acts continued unabated. As a result, the authorities swiftly acted upon the victim's complaint, registering an FIR and arresting the father.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation while the victim has been sent for a medical examination. This case highlights the critical need for social vigilance and support systems for victims of domestic abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)