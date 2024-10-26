Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Familial Trust Shattered by Heinous Crime

A 16-year-old girl reported being raped multiple times by her father in a horrifying violation of trust. Despite family intervention, the abuse persisted. An FIR has been filed, the accused arrested, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:11 IST
Tragic Betrayal: Familial Trust Shattered by Heinous Crime
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching case of familial betrayal emerged as a 16-year-old girl accused her father of repeatedly raping her in Uttar Pradesh. The distressing revelations came to light after the victim personally approached the police with her allegations.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the girl's mother passed away a decade ago. Despite informing family members and receiving initial intervention from the local Panchayat, the heinous acts continued unabated. As a result, the authorities swiftly acted upon the victim's complaint, registering an FIR and arresting the father.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation while the victim has been sent for a medical examination. This case highlights the critical need for social vigilance and support systems for victims of domestic abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024