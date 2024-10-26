Outrage in Odisha: Three Arrested in Alleged Gang Rape Case

Three individuals have been taken into custody by Odisha police in relation to the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to authorities, the assault occurred on October 20 as the victim and her fiancé were returning from Fategarh Ram Temple when they were intercepted near Pithakhai forest.

The alleged perpetrators not only committed the crime in the nearby jungle but also recorded the act, sharing the video, which has since gone viral on social media. Odisha Police, overseen by Crime Against Women & Children Wing Inspector General S Shyni, are spearheading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)