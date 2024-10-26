Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Three Arrested in Alleged Gang Rape Case

Three individuals have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman. The crime occurred near Pithakhai forest, and the suspects filmed the incident, later uploading the video online. Odisha Police have intensified their investigation, led by Inspector General S Shyni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three individuals have been taken into custody by Odisha police in relation to the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to authorities, the assault occurred on October 20 as the victim and her fiancé were returning from Fategarh Ram Temple when they were intercepted near Pithakhai forest.

The alleged perpetrators not only committed the crime in the nearby jungle but also recorded the act, sharing the video, which has since gone viral on social media. Odisha Police, overseen by Crime Against Women & Children Wing Inspector General S Shyni, are spearheading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

