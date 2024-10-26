Land Dispute Sparks Protests in Karnataka

Tensions have escalated in Vijayapura, Karnataka, as farmers push back against notifications instructing them to leave their ancestral lands. The Karnataka Board of Waqfs has triggered outrage after allegedly claiming ownership of these lands, prompting widespread protests.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the government's commitment to reviewing the contentious situation. Speaking to the press, Parameshwara assured that a thorough assessment based on historical records will guide the state's decision on the matter.

In a display of discontent, farmers from Tenahalli and Honvada villages gathered at the Deputy Commissioner's office. They accuse authorities of surreptitiously altering land records. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemned the notices, citing lack of evidence supporting the Waqf's claims over 1,500 acres in Honvada.

(With inputs from agencies.)