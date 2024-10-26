Iran's Missile Arsenal: A Regional Power Play

Iran's formidable arsenal of ballistic missiles, described as the most extensive in the Middle East, took center stage in the recent escalation with Israel. On October 1, Iran launched missiles towards Israel, leading to retaliatory strikes from Israeli forces on Iranian military targets.

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifies Iran's ballistic capabilities as a crucial component of its military strategy. Notably, missiles such as the Sejil and Kheibar could reach Israeli territory, putting them at the forefront of this regional conflict.

Iran's ongoing missile advancements, rooted in foreign technologies from North Korea and Russia, are claimed to serve as deterrents against Western powers, especially the U.S. and its allies. Tehran refutes intentions of procuring nuclear weapons within its missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)