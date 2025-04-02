U.S. Reinforces Military Presence: B-2 Bombers Deployed Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. has deployed additional B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia amid tensions in the Middle East. The Pentagon has reinforced its naval assets as a precautionary measure. The move underscores U.S. commitment to regional security and readiness to respond to threats from Iran or its proxies.
The U.S. has strategically enhanced its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional B-2 bombers. This move, confirmed by the Pentagon, comes in response to ongoing tensions involving Iran and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.
While the Pentagon's official statement refrained from detailing specific aircraft, anonymous U.S. officials have confirmed the relocation of at least four B-2 bombers to the Diego Garcia base. The location allows the bombers to effectively cover regions of concern such as Yemen and Iran.
The U.S. Department of Defense emphasizes its unwavering commitment to regional security, aiming to deter any attempts at escalating conflicts. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirms the U.S.'s readiness to defend its interests against threats posed by Iran or its allied groups in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
