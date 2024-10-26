Left Menu

Iron Ore Scandal: Sateesh Krishna Sail's Verdict Rocks Politics

Congress MLA Sateesh Krishna Sail was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for theft and illegal export of iron ore. Along with six other accused, Sail was convicted by a special court in connection with a 2010 scandal, jeopardizing his legislative position. Multiple fines were also imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old two-time MLA from Karwar, Sateesh Krishna Sail, has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a special court over the theft and illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port.

This conviction raises questions over the potential loss of his assembly membership.

Sail, who acted as the managing director of Shri Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Ltd, was found guilty of charges of theft, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. Extensive fines were imposed alongside fellow convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

