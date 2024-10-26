Iron Ore Scandal: Sateesh Krishna Sail's Verdict Rocks Politics

A 58-year-old two-time MLA from Karwar, Sateesh Krishna Sail, has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a special court over the theft and illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port.

This conviction raises questions over the potential loss of his assembly membership.

Sail, who acted as the managing director of Shri Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Ltd, was found guilty of charges of theft, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. Extensive fines were imposed alongside fellow convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)