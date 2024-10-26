Chancellor Scholz Calls for Middle East Restraint

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a strong appeal to Iran to curb the cycle of escalation in the Middle East. His call follows Israeli military strikes on Iranian sites, with Scholz stressing that restraint could pave the way for long-term peace in the region.

In a post on social media platform X, Scholz stated, "My message to Iran is clear: We cannot continue with massive reactions of escalation. This must end now. This will provide an opportunity for peaceful development in the Middle East." These comments come in light of precise Israeli actions intended to limit casualties and avert further conflict.

A German diplomatic source indicated that Israel's measured response to Iranian missile attacks might open a diplomatic window in the Middle East and Lebanon. The situation has become increasingly tense since Iran launched missiles at Israel, raising the stakes of conflict in the region, including ongoing tensions in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)