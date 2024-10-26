Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in Balasore Rape Case

A Balasore court sentenced Rajendra Jena to 20 years for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old. Additionally, a Rs 5,000 fine was levied, with an extra two-year sentence if unpaid. Compensation of Rs 4 lakh was ordered for the victim. The verdict followed an extensive investigation and trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:23 IST
A court in Odisha's Balasore district has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after convicting him of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered on Saturday by Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar at the Balasore POCSO court.

The convicted man, Rajendra Jena, aged 24, was also penalized with a Rs 5,000 fine and faces an additional two years of imprisonment if he fails to pay it. The crime took place when Jena abducted the victim on April 6 while she was visiting a local market.

The prosecution's case was built on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, leading to the arrest and subsequent trial of Jena. Over 26 pieces of evidence and testimonies from 15 witnesses were considered. The court also mandated a Rs 4 lakh compensation for the victim from the District Legal Services Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

