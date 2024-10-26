Himachal Government Advocates for OBC Status in Dodra-Kwar

In a bid to secure OBC status for Dodra-Kwar residents, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged to engage with the Central government on this issue. His commitment was made during a weekend event in the remote Shimla subdivision.

At the event, the Chief Minister launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, providing Rs 91.62 lakh in aid to 509 women. This scheme offers Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women aged 18 to 59, benefiting those in financial need and promoting gender equality.

Highlighting development efforts, Sukhu inaugurated projects worth Rs 12 crore and announced significant investments in infrastructure, including a bailey bridge to connect Dodra-Kwar with Uttarakhand. He also established a separate Zila Parishad to enhance local governance and facilitate effective communication of the region's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)