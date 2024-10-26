Fire Erupts at PNB's Gandhi Nagar Branch: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out at Punjab and National Bank's (PNB) branch in Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, on Saturday evening, causing significant damage but fortunately no injuries, according to officials.

The blaze was reported at 7:35 pm, prompting a quick response from the Delhi Fire Services. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control within an hour, an official confirmed.

While a portion of the bank and an ATM were gutted, no casualties were reported. Fire Officer Anoop Singh stated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)