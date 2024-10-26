Hezbollah's Warning: Evacuation Alert for Israeli Settlements

On Saturday, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, issued a stark warning to residents of over two dozen Israeli settlements. The group advised an immediate evacuation, declaring these areas as legitimate targets now that Israeli troops are reportedly stationed there.

The announcement came via a video, increasing regional tensions as it marked a significant escalation in the rhetoric and risk between the groups. The affected settlements are reportedly under threat, according to Hezbollah's claims.

This development is part of the ongoing conflict, where both sides have been engaged in a series of provocations. As both Hezbollah and Israeli forces navigate these tumultuous waters, the situation remains highly volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)