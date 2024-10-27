Security Forces Crack Down on Outfits in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure

Security forces in Manipur's Tengnoupal district have successfully detained two individuals linked to the banned People's Liberation Army, as per a police announcement on Sunday.

These arrests occurred near border pillar number 87 and were carried out by the Assam Rifles on Saturday, before transferring the suspects to local police custody.

Additional tactical operations saw the arrest of a cadre from the outlawed Prepak (Pro) and recovery of weapons including rifles and grenades, underscoring ongoing efforts to curtail insurgent activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)