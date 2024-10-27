Russia's Defence Foils Nighttime Drone Attacks

Overnight, Russia's air defence successfully intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones, according to statements from the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.

Eighteen drones were taken down in the Tambov region, located southeast of Moscow, 16 fell in the Belgorod region, and others in the Voronezh, Oryol, and Kursk regions. In Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported one woman injured and several cars damaged.

Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov mentioned a drone-triggered fire in the Michurinsky district, which did not cause major harm. Russian officials often limit disclosure on damages, particularly affecting military or energy infrastructure. There was no comment from Ukraine at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)