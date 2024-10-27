Left Menu

Russia's Defence Foils Nighttime Drone Attacks

Russia intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones overnight, as per the Russian defence ministry. Drones were downed over various regions, with limited injuries and damage reported. The full scale of the impact remains undisclosed by Russian officials, and Ukraine has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:58 IST
Russia's Defence Foils Nighttime Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russia's air defence successfully intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones, according to statements from the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.

Eighteen drones were taken down in the Tambov region, located southeast of Moscow, 16 fell in the Belgorod region, and others in the Voronezh, Oryol, and Kursk regions. In Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported one woman injured and several cars damaged.

Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov mentioned a drone-triggered fire in the Michurinsky district, which did not cause major harm. Russian officials often limit disclosure on damages, particularly affecting military or energy infrastructure. There was no comment from Ukraine at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024